With another one-point win, Lewis Mills girls win third straight tennis match

BURLINGTON, May 21, 2021 – With three victories in doubles, the Lewis Mills girls tennis team won their third straight match with a 4-3 victory over Middletown on Friday.

The Spartans won by a 4-3 margin for the second straight day and remained alive for a CIAC Class M tournament berth. Mills beat Bristol Central on Thursday, 4-3.

Klaudia Williard won in singles for Mills while the duos of Natalie Carrasquillo and Meghan Grzegorzek, Amanda McCard and Samatha Nestor and Summer Abdelrehim and Lilah Moley came up with victories in doubles for Mills.

Lewis Mills (6-8) returns to action on Monday when they travel to Avon (9-3). The Spartans need to win one of their final two matches to earn an invitation to the Class M tournament. Mills closes out the regular season on Tuesday when they host Conard (6-9).

Lewis Mills 4, Middletown 3

At Burlington

Singles: Julia Campbell (M) def. Taylor Clark, 6-3, 7-5; Rilynn Tanasi (M) def. Ava Joiner, 6-2, 6-1; Klaudia Willard (LM) def. Nicole Forno, 6-4, 6-3; Middletown wins by forfeit

Doubles: Natalie Carrasquillo and Meghan Grzegorzek (LM) def. Nora Smith and MacKenzie Standard, 6-2, 6-2; Amanda McCard and Samatha Nestor (LM) def. Kelly Baron and Chelsea Freer, 6-3, 6-1; Summer Abdelrehim and Lilah Moley (LM) def. Riley Chatman and Amy Tortora, 6-3, 6-2

Records: Lewis Mills 6-8

Canton needs to win

CANTON, May 20, 2021 – The Canton High girls tennis team needs to beat undefeated Ellington on Monday to earn a spot in the Class S tournament. The Warriors improved to 6-9 on Thursday with a 7-0 shutout win over Windsor Locks.

It’s been a competitive season for Canton, which has lost seven matches by a 4-3 margin. Ellington (14-0) beat the Warriors earlier this month, 7-0.

Canton will be playing in the NCCC Tournament on May 26 at Rockville High in Vernon.

Avon falls to River Hawks

FARMINGTON, May 21, 2021 – The Avon High girls tennis team lost for just the third time this season in a 6-1 loss to undefeated Farmington in CCC West play. The Falcons slip to 9-3 on the year.