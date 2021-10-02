Mills runners win Nonnewaug Invitational on tiebreaker; golfers and spikers drop matches

WOODBURY, Oct. 1, 2021 – Depth in the lineup helped the Lewis Mills boys cross country team win the 62nd annual Nonnewaug Invitational meet Friday in Woodbury.

Lewis Mills and Hale-Ray each scored 46 points as determined by the places of the top five runners on each team. The tiebreaker is the No. 6 runner and Mills’ No. 6 runner Joshua Mazur finished 17th while Hale-Ray’s No. 6 runner finished in 28th place, nearly a minute behind Mazur.

Justin Cascio finished second in the race behind Hale-Ray’s Sean Kennedy, who captured the 3.1-mile race in 15:42.4. Cascio was nine seconds back in 15:51. Mills had five runners in the top 15 led by Cascio, Jameson Sederquist in fifth place, Zach Barth (11), Apollo Josephson (13) and Nicholas Atkins (15).

A key finish came from Sederquist, who beat Holy Cross’ Joseph Dane by 0.6 of a second. If Dane had beaten Sederquist, Hale-Ray and Lewis Mills would not have finish tied for first, requiring a tiebreak.

In the girls race, Lewis Mills’ sophomore Ginny Mullens finished third to help lead the Spartans to a second place finish behind East Hampton.

62nd Nonnewaug Invitational

At Woodbury

BOYS VARSITY

Team results – 1. Lewis Mills 46, 2. Hale Ray 46, 3. East Hampton 70, 4. Watertown 153, 5. Thomaston 191, 6. Torrington 197, 8. Litchfield 203, 9. Nonnewaug 216, 10. Capital Prep/Harbor 278

Note: Mills wins on 6th runner tiebreaker

Individual results – 1. Sean Kennedy, Hale-Ray 15:42.4 for 3.1 miles at Nonnewaug, 2. Justin Cascio, Lewis Mills, 15:51.5, 3. Michael Krazewski, Hale-Ray 16:39, 4. Alex Cole, Watertown 16:59, 5. Jameson Sederquist, Lewis Mills 17:07.3, 6. Joseph Dane, Holy Cross, 17:07.9, 7. Nathan Ireland, East Hampton 17:17, 8. Matthew Kraszewski, Hale-Ray 17:27, 9. Talo Ciccarello, Hale-Ray 17:30, 10. Aiden Palen, East Hampton 17:34.

Other Lewis Mills runners: 11. Zachary Barth 17:35, 13. Apollo Josephson 17:55, 15. Nicholas Atkins 18:07, 17. Joshua Mazar 18:21, 21. Quinn Cahill 18:34

GIRLS VARSITY

Team results – 1. East Hampton 37, 2. Lewis Mills 81, 3. Litchfield 82, 4. Holy Cross 86, 5. Nonnewaug 107, 6. Watertown 114

Individual results – 1. Kaylee Gravel, East Hampton 19:55.8 for 3.1 miles at Nonnewaug, 2. Payton Mozelak, Thomaston 20:56, 3. Ginny Mullen, Lewis Mills 20:58, 4. Katie Ireland, East Hampton 21:10, 5. Jenna Sobek, Litchfield, 21:33, 6. Catherine Cruess, Holy Cross 21:35, 7. Lilly Khouri, Watertown 21:43, 8. Kadija Crapo, Litchfield, 21:45, 9. Sara Norton, Nonnewaug 21:50, 10. Kiera Fainer, Thomaston, 21:53

Other Lewis Mills runners: 16. Yana Telnov 23:21, 18. Marcella Slason 23:47, 20. Trinity Moulton 23:56, 25. Reilly Greene 25:01, 26. Gabriela Sliwka 25:13

BOYS GOLF

Simsbury 160, Lewis Mills 165

SIMSBURY, Sept. 30, 2021 – Cameron Swan and Toby Mendes shared medalist honors with a 38 to lead the Simsbury High boys golf team to a five-stroke win over Lewis Mills at Simsbury Farms on Thursday. Aidan Carrano and Eli Pelletier were each one shot off the pace for Mills with a 39.

Simsbury 160, Lewis Mills 165

At Simsbury (Sept. 30)

Lewis Mills (165) Aidan Carrano 39, Eli Pelletier 39, James Bolleyer 48, Liam O’Sullivan 43, Jacob Hall 44

Simsbury (160) Cameron Swan 38, Ryan Varney 41, Toby Mendes 38, Aidan Oullette 43, Adam Vincent 46

Medalist: Cameron Swan (S) and Toby Mendes (S) 38 at Simsbury Farms GC

Records: Lewis Mills 3-6-1

VOLLEYBALL

Enfield 3, Lewis Mills 0

BURLINGTON, Oct. 1, 2021 – Amber Comfry had seven kills and six serving aces to lead the Enfield High girls volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Lewis Mills in Central Connecticut Conference play on Friday. Alyzza Alecia had 10 digs and five serving aces for Enfield, which prevailed 25-21, 25-21 and 25-16.

Mae Gawitt had five kills and two digs while Amelia Gawitt had two serving aces for the host Spartans (1-9). Mills returns to action Monday with a match at Middletown.