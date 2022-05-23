Mills tops Middletown to earn share of CCC South title; Spikers win finale

BURLINGTON, May 23, 2022 – Thomas O’Connell had two singles, double and two RBI to help the Lewis Mills baseball team beat Middletown, 8-6 and secure a piece of the CCC South championship Monday.

Lewis Mills (12-7, 6-1 CCC South) and Platt (15-5, 6-1) will share the division title. Platt dropped a 1-0 decision to cross-town rival Maloney on Monday, opening the door for the Spartans to gain a piece of the pennant.

O’Connell had scored two runs for the Spartans, who had 10 hits. Jayden Logdin got the win on the mound while Austin Oullette earned the save.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lewis Mills 3, Rockville 0

VERNON, May 23, 2022 – The Lewis Mills boys volleyball team finished the season with a 3-0 win over Rockville, which qualified for the CIAC Class M tournament last week. The Spartans outlasted the Rams by scores of 26-24, 25-21 and 25-22 in a non-league contest.

Lewis Mills (3-17, 2-14 CCC) completed the season with two wins in their last three matches. Rockville slips to 8-12

T.J. Howett had 15 kills and 18 digs for the Spartans while Alex Butwill had 29 assists, two skills and seven digs. Connor Evans had 17 digs, five kills and two blocks while Jacob Dumont had 16 digs, a block, one kill and one serving ace.

GIRLS GOLF

South Windsor 203, Lewis Mills 204

HARWINTON, May 23, 2022 – South Windsor nipped the Spartans by one stroke to earn the dual meet victory at Fairview Farms on Monday, 203-204. Alexa Wolf earned medalist honors for South Windsor (6-10) with a 46 while Kaitlyn Bell led Mills (6-7) with a 47.

GIRLS GOLF

South Windsor 203, Lewis Mills 204

At Harwinton

South Windsor (203) Megan Martin 55, Mikayla Evans 54, Hailey Testa 64, Abby Bergstrom 48, Alexa Wolf 46

Lewis Mills (204) Sophia Gutowski 58, Kiana Bolleyer 51, Dana Rubbo 53, Kaitlyn Bell 47, Emersyn Hertzler 53

Medalist: Alexa Wolf (SW) 46

Records: South Windsor 6-10, Lewis Mills 6-7

GIRLS TENNIS

South Windsor 7, Lewis Mills 0

BURLINGTON, May 23, 2022 – In their final home match of the season, the Spartans fell to South Windsor by a 7-0 score. Mills falls to 1-17 on the season and 1-6 in CCC South.

South Windsor 7, Lewis Mills 0

At Burlington

Singles: Jina Lee (SW) dec. Summer Abdelrehim, 6-0, 6-1; Isha Bang (SW) def. Sami Nestor, 6-1, 6-2; Rebecca Fogg (SW) def. Liz Atkins, 6-2, 6-1; Genisis Cruz-Lugo (SW) dec. Addy Datzuk, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Julia Ghagare/Marishka Patel (SW) def. Bella Caruso/Hailey Maiga, 6-2, 6-2; Zoe Clayton/Julia Jaworski def. Klaudia Williard/Amy Crossman, 6-4, 6-0; Emily Ledger/Ella Luangpraseuth def. Mis’ure Holmes/Ally Eichner, 6-0, 6-0

Records: Lewis Mills 1-17, 1-6 CCC South; South Windsor 4-12, 3-4 CCC East