Weekly scoreboard May 2-8, 2022

Monday, May 2

BASEBALL

Hartford Public/HMTCA at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

East Hartford at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Conard at Avon, 5 p.m. (AMS)

Canton/East Granby at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.

Ellington at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Ellington, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at Farmington, 3 p.m.

Canton at Mercy, 2:20 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

SOFTBALL

Coventry at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

South Windsor at Avon, 4:30 p.m.

Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Southington, 4:30p.m.

Canton at Somers, 3:45 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.

Canton, HMTCA at Suffield, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Canton/East Granby at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Canton at Coventry, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Newington at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

BASEBALL

Avon at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.

Somers at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Somers, 4:15 p.m.

RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Berlin, 3:45 p.m.

Bulkeley/HMTCA at Canton/East Granby, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Rocky Hill at Avon, 3:30 p.m. (AMS)

BOYS GOLF

Canton at SMSA/HMTCA

GIRLS GOLF

NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.

Canton at Hall, Conard, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

SOFTBALL

Avon at Northwestern, 4:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Conard at Avon, 6:30 p.m.

Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ellington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Canton/East Granby at Suffield, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Canton at Cheshire, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 6

BASEBALL

Avon at Wethersfield, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

HMTCA at Canton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Simsbury, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.

Bolton at Canton, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

BASEBALL

Thomaston at Canton, 11 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Watertown, 10 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Ellington, 11 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Loudoun United at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

CREW

Avon at Guilford (Lake Quonnipaug), 9 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton at Hartford, 1 p.m.

