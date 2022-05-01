Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard May 2-8, 2022

Monday, May 2
BASEBALL
Hartford Public/HMTCA at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
East Hartford at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Conard at Avon, 5 p.m. (AMS)
Canton/East Granby at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Ellington, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Farmington, 3 p.m.
Canton at Mercy, 2:20 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3
SOFTBALL
Coventry at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
South Windsor at Avon, 4:30 p.m.
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Southington, 4:30p.m.
Canton at Somers, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
Canton, HMTCA at Suffield, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Canton/East Granby at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Coventry, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Newington at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4
BASEBALL
Avon at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.
Somers at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Somers, 4:15 p.m.
RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Berlin, 3:45 p.m.
Bulkeley/HMTCA at Canton/East Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rocky Hill at Avon, 3:30 p.m. (AMS)
BOYS GOLF
Canton at SMSA/HMTCA
GIRLS GOLF
NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.
Canton at Hall, Conard, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 5
SOFTBALL
Avon at Northwestern, 4:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Conard at Avon, 6:30 p.m.
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ellington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Canton/East Granby at Suffield, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Cheshire, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 6
BASEBALL
Avon at Wethersfield, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
HMTCA at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Simsbury, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.
Bolton at Canton, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 7
BASEBALL
Thomaston at Canton, 11 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Watertown, 10 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Ellington, 11 a.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Loudoun United at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 8
CREW
Avon at Guilford (Lake Quonnipaug), 9 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

