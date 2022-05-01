Weekly scoreboard May 2-8, 2022

Monday, May 2
BASEBALL
Hartford Public/HMTCA at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
East Hartford at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Conard at Avon, 5 p.m. (AMS)
Canton/East Granby at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Ellington, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Farmington, 3 p.m.
Canton at Mercy, 2:20 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
SOFTBALL
Coventry at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
South Windsor at Avon, 4:30 p.m.
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Southington, 4:30p.m.
Canton at Somers, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
Canton, HMTCA at Suffield, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Canton/East Granby at Northwestern, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Canton at Coventry, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Newington at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
BASEBALL
Avon at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.
Somers at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Somers, 4:15 p.m.
RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Berlin, 3:45 p.m.
Bulkeley/HMTCA at Canton/East Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rocky Hill at Avon, 3:30 p.m. (AMS)
BOYS GOLF
Canton at SMSA/HMTCA
GIRLS GOLF
NW Catholic at Avon, 3 p.m.
Canton at Hall, Conard, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
SOFTBALL
Avon at Northwestern, 4:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Conard at Avon, 6:30 p.m.
Canton at Ellington, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ellington at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Canton/East Granby at Suffield, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Cheshire, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, May 6
BASEBALL
Avon at Wethersfield, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
HMTCA at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Simsbury, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.
Bolton at Canton, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
BASEBALL
Thomaston at Canton, 11 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Watertown, 10 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Ellington, 11 a.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Loudoun United at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
CREW
Avon at Guilford (Lake Quonnipaug), 9 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Binghamton at Hartford, 1 p.m.
