Weekly scoreboard, June 5-11, 2023

Monday, June 5

TRACK and FIELD

State Open championships

At New Britain, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

CIAC boys individual tournament at Wesleyan

CIAC girls individual tournament at Wesleyan

GIRLS GOLF

CIAC Division II championships

Avon, Canton at Division II championship meet at Tashua Knolls

AMERICAN LEGION

South Windsor at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

BOYS GOLF

CIAC Division III championships

Canton at Division III championships at Stanley Golf Course

TENNIS

CIAC boys individual tournament at Wesleyan

CIAC girls individual tournament at Wesleyan

PRO BASKETBALL

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

CIAC Class S semifinal

Weston vs. Canton, site TBA

TENNIS

CIAC boys individual tournament at Wesleyan

CIAC girls individual tournament at Wesleyan

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

TENNIS

CIAC boys individual tournament at Wesleyan

CIAC girls individual tournament at Wesleyan

AMERICAN LEGION

Northeast (Tolland, Stafford, Willington, Ashford, Union) at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Tri-Town at Canton (Bowdoin Field), 5:45 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, June 11

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

BOYS GOLF

CIAC State Open at Black Hall

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Indianapolis at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

GIRLS LACROSSE

CIAC Class S championship

At Sacred Heart University, TBA

AMERICAN LEGION

Simsbury at Bristol (Muzzy Field), 11 a.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Connecticut Gamecocks (Rotary Field, South Windsor), 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Previous Spring 2023 results

May 29-June 4, 2023

May 22-28, 2023

May 15-21, 2023

May 8-14, 2023

May 1-7, 2023

April 24-30, 2023

April 17-23, 2023

April 9-16, 2023

March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results

March 5-12, 2023

Feb. 27- March 4, 2023

Feb. 20-26, 2023

Feb. 13-19, 2023

Feb. 6-11, 2023

Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023

Jan. 22-28, 2023

Jan. 16-21, 2023

Jan. 9-14, 2023

Jan. 2-8, 2023

Dec. 27-31, 2022

Dec. 19-23, 2022

Dec. 7-18, 2022