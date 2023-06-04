Weekly scoreboard, June 5-11, 2023

Monday, June 5
TRACK and FIELD
State Open championships
At New Britain, 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
CIAC boys individual tournament at Wesleyan
CIAC girls individual tournament at Wesleyan
GIRLS GOLF
CIAC Division II championships
Avon, Canton at Division II championship meet at Tashua Knolls
AMERICAN LEGION
South Windsor at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
BOYS GOLF
CIAC Division III championships
Canton at Division III championships at Stanley Golf Course
TENNIS
CIAC boys individual tournament at Wesleyan
CIAC girls individual tournament at Wesleyan
PRO BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
CIAC Class S semifinal
Weston vs. Canton, site TBA
TENNIS
CIAC boys individual tournament at Wesleyan
CIAC girls individual tournament at Wesleyan
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, June 8
TENNIS
CIAC boys individual tournament at Wesleyan
CIAC girls individual tournament at Wesleyan
AMERICAN LEGION
Northeast (Tolland, Stafford, Willington, Ashford, Union) at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Tri-Town at Canton (Bowdoin Field), 5:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, June 11
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
BOYS GOLF
CIAC State Open at Black Hall
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Indianapolis at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
GIRLS LACROSSE
CIAC Class S championship
At Sacred Heart University, TBA
AMERICAN LEGION
Simsbury at Bristol (Muzzy Field), 11 a.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Connecticut Gamecocks (Rotary Field, South Windsor), 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Previous Spring 2023 results
May 29-June 4, 2023
May 22-28, 2023
May 15-21, 2023
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023
Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022
Previous Fall 2022 results
Nov. 14-26, 2022
Nov. 7-12, 2022
Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 2022
Oct. 23-29, 2022
Oct. 17-22, 2022
Oct. 10-15, 2022
Oct. 3-9, 2022
Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022
Sept. 19-25, 2022
Sept. 12-18, 2022
Sept. 6-11, 2022
Aug 22-Sept. 5, 2022
Photo of Brionna Jones by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images and courtesy of the Connecticut Sun