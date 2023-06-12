Weekly scoreboard, June 12-18, 2023

Monday, June 12
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury at Tri-County, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Valley Ducks (Wolcott High), 5:45 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury at East Hartford/Manchester (Northwest Park), 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 15
PRO BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Brass City (Buck Hills), 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 16
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Middletown at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Winsted at Canton, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Torrington at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 5:45 p.m.