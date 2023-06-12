Connect with us

Weekly scoreboard, June 12-18, 2023

Monday, June 12
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury at Tri-County, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Valley Ducks (Wolcott High), 5:45 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury at East Hartford/Manchester (Northwest Park), 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 15
PRO BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Brass City (Buck Hills), 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 16
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Middletown at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 17
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Winsted at Canton, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 18
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Torrington at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Reading, 5:45 p.m.

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

