Weekly scoreboard, June 19-25, 2023

Monday, June 19

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 3

Simsbury at RCP (Rocky Hill HS), 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Bethlehem, 5:45 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Seattle, 10 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 3

Enfield at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 3

Simsbury at East Hartford/Manchester (Northwest Park), 5:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

PRO GOLF

Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, round 1, 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, June 23

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 tournament, Ages 8-10

Simsbury at East Granby/Granby, 5:45 p.m.

Avon at Thomaston, 5:45 p.m.

PRO GOLF

Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, round 2, 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 tournament, Major Division

East Granby/Granby at Avon, 2 p.m.

Burlington at Simsbury, 2 p.m.

PRO GOLF

Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, round 3, 10:15 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Erie at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Indianapolis at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Amenia NY at Canton, 4 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6 tournament, Ages 8-10

East Granby/Granby at Avon, 2 p.m.

Burlington at Simsbury, 2 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO GOLF

Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, final round, 10:15 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Erie at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

