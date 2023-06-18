Connect with us

Weekly scoreboard, June 19-25, 2023

Monday, June 19
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 3
Simsbury at RCP (Rocky Hill HS), 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Bethlehem, 5:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Seattle, 10 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 3
Enfield at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, June 22
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Zone 3
Simsbury at East Hartford/Manchester (Northwest Park), 5:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, round 1, 8 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, June 23
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 tournament, Ages 8-10
Simsbury at East Granby/Granby, 5:45 p.m.
Avon at Thomaston, 5:45 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, round 2, 8 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, June 24
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 tournament, Major Division
East Granby/Granby at Avon, 2 p.m.
Burlington at Simsbury, 2 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, round 3, 10:15 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Erie at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Indianapolis at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 25
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Amenia NY at Canton, 4 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6 tournament, Ages 8-10
East Granby/Granby at Avon, 2 p.m.
Burlington at Simsbury, 2 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO GOLF
Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, final round, 10:15 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Erie at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

