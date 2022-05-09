Weekly scoreboard: May 9-14, 2022

Tuesday, May 10

BOYS LACROSSE

Simsbury 12, Avon 5

Canton 16, Suffield/Windsor Locks 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

South Windsor 9, Avon 8, OT

Canton 9, Suffield 6

Simsbury 9, Hall 3

TRACK

BOYS: Avon at Southington

Bristol Central 82, Lewis Mills 68

GIRLS: Avon at Southington

Bristol Central 83.33, Lewis Mills 65.67

BOYS TENNIS

Bulkeley/HMTCA at Canton/East Granby

Newington 7, Lewis Mills 0

GIRLS TENNIS

BOYS GOLF

Canton 173, Coventry 175

GIRLS GOLF

Bacon Academy at Canton

ULTIMATE

Avon 15, North Branford 4

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 11, Portland 4

GIRLS TENNIS

Newington 7, Lewis Mills 0

At Newington

Singles: Anusha Singh (N) def. Hailey Maiga, 6-0, 6-1; Michelle Novikova (N) def. Klaudia Willard, 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Errickson (N) def. Liz Atkins, 6-0, 6-1; Diana Sliwinski (N) def. Amy Crossman, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Meghana Gadde/Emily Gaudet (N) def. Sami Nestor/Summer Abdelrehim 6-3, 6-0; Rebecca Fisher/V. Torres (N) def. Ally Eichner/Bella Caruso, 6-0, 6-1; Ella Depase/Alyssa Dugas (N) def. Mis’ure Holmes/Addy Datzuk 6-0, 6-1

Records: Newington 12-2, Lewis Mills 0-11

Monday, May 9

BASEBALL

Hall 9, Avon 6

Canton 5, SMSA 3

Stafford 5, Granby 1

Somers 1, East Granby 0

Simsbury 8, Plainville 4

Lewis Mills 5, South Windsor 1

Wethersfield 11, Farmington 7

SOFTBALL

Avon 12, Platt 0

Canton 9, Wamogo/Litchfield 3

Simsbury 12, New Britain 6

Somers 14, East Granby 0

Stafford 14, Granby 8

BOYS TENNIS

Avon 7, Tolland 0

Windsor Locks 5, Canton/East Granby 1

Rocky Hill 6, Lewis Mills 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Windsor Locks 6, Canton 1

BOYS GOLF

Canton 175, SMSA/HMTCA 197

GIRLS GOLF

Simsbury 195, Avon 208

Lewis Mills 198, Suffield 264

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

South Windsor 3, Farmington 0

Southington 3, Lewis Mills 0

BASEBALL

Canton 5, SMSA 3

At Canton

SMSA (7-8) 100 000 2 — 3-3-3

Canton (8-5) 220 010 x — 5-8-4

Mayer and unknown; Devin Brown, Tanner Quinn (7) and Noah Asmar; WP: Brown (4-1); LP: Mayer; 2B: Sammy Lincoln (C), Godbee (S) 2, 3B: Lincoln (C)

Hall 9, Avon 6

At Avon

Hall (8-6) 024 210 0 — 9-11-1

Avon (3-10) 000 240 0 — 6-7-1

Kocienda, Redden (5), Udell (6) and unknown; Harry Engle, Parker Jobe (4) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Kocienda; LP: Harry Engle (1-2); 2B: Emmett Borenstein (A), Jacob Wirth (A), Redden (H) 3, Brockway (H), 3B: Chelli (H), Albino (H)

SOFTBALL

Avon 12, Platt 0 (6)

At Avon

Platt (5-10) 000 000 — 0-1-2

Avon (8-3) 002 091 — 12-13-1

Hart, Gostkowski (2) and Cividaries; Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; WP: Pengel (6-3); LP: Gostkowski; 2B: Jackie Pengel (A), Amanda Hasler (A), 3B: Elizabeth Jerger (A); HR: Jackie Pengel (A)

Canton 9, Wamogo/Litchfield 3

At Litchfield (Wamogo)

Canton (8-5) 112 140 0 — 9-9-4

Wamogo/Litch (3-7) 010 011 0 — 3-6-3

Lyla O’Connor and Joy Shand; D. Squires and Zontok; WP: O’Connor (2-0); LP: Squires; 2B: Erin Mackin (C); HR: Joy Shand (C)

BOYS TENNIS

Windsor Locks 5, Canton/East Granby 1

At Windsor Locks

Singles: Arvind Bhattacharya (EGHS/CHS) def. Leo Ye 6-1,6-1; Alex Bushnik (WL) def. Cooper Glasgow 6-1, 6-3; Andy Bushnik (WL) def. Chris Albert, 6-2, 7-5; Matt Dippipo (WL) def. Max Vaughn, 7-5, 6-1

Doubles: Roy DesRoche/Kush Paruodiya (WL) def. Mike Lemire/Tyler Marques, 6-0, 6-1; Tobonga Katuvela/Tyler Webb (WL) def. James Crocker/Preston Quinn, 6-3, 6-0

Records: Canton/East Granby 1-8, 1-7 NCCC: Windsor Locks 4-5

GIRLS GOLF

Lewis Mills 198, Suffield 264

At Harwinton

Suffield (264) Courtney 55, Sarah 75, Seneca 63, Ava 77, Avery 71

Lewis Mills (198) Sophia Gutwoski 50, Kiana Bolleyer 50, Dana Rubbo 48, Kaitlyn Bell 50, Emersyn Hertzler 51

Medalist: Kaitlyn Bell (LM) 48 at Fairview Farms

Records: Lewis Mills 4-4, Suffield 2-4

Upcoming games

Wednesday, May 11

BASEBALL

Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Stafford, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at Simsbury (2), 3:45 p.m.

Stafford at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Bolton, Windsor Locks at Canton, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at NW Catholic

Rockville vs. Canton/East Granby at East Granby

GIRLS TENNIS

NW Catholic at Avon

Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

East Granby at Canton, 3 p.m. (Blue Fox)

GIRLS GOLF

Suffield at Canton, 3 p.m. (Blue Fox)

ULTIMATE

Avon at Granby, 3:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

BASEBALL

Canton at Valley Regional, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Conard at Avon

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at Granby

GIRLS LACROSSE

Granby at Avon, 4

St. Joseph at Canton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Ellington at Avon

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Ellington

Bolton at Canton

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 13

BASEBALL

Canton at Somers, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Avon, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rockville/Coventry/Stafford at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Windsor, 7 p.m.

TRACK

Avon at Riverhawks Track Classic (Farmington), 5 p.m.

Canton at Running Rams Invitational at Old Saybrook, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Southington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Bulkeley/HMTCA

BOYS GOLF

Granby at Canton, 3 p.m. (Blue Fox)

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

BASEBALL

Conard at Avon, 10 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Guilford at Avon, 11 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton at East Catholic, 11 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

New York Red Bulls II at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

CREW

Avon at Stonington (Mystic Seaport), 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

