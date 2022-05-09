Weekly scoreboard: May 9-14, 2022

Tuesday, May 10
BOYS LACROSSE
Simsbury 12, Avon 5
Canton 16, Suffield/Windsor Locks 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Windsor 9, Avon 8, OT
Canton 9, Suffield 6
Simsbury 9, Hall 3
TRACK
BOYS: Avon at Southington
Bristol Central 82, Lewis Mills 68
GIRLS: Avon at Southington
Bristol Central 83.33, Lewis Mills 65.67
BOYS TENNIS
Bulkeley/HMTCA at Canton/East Granby
Newington 7, Lewis Mills 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Newington 7, Lewis Mills 0
BOYS GOLF
Canton 173, Coventry 175
GIRLS GOLF
Bacon Academy at Canton
ULTIMATE
Avon 15, North Branford 4
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 11, Portland 4
GIRLS TENNIS
Newington 7, Lewis Mills 0
At Newington
Singles: Anusha Singh (N) def. Hailey Maiga, 6-0, 6-1; Michelle Novikova (N) def. Klaudia Willard, 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Errickson (N) def. Liz Atkins, 6-0, 6-1; Diana Sliwinski (N) def. Amy Crossman, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Meghana Gadde/Emily Gaudet (N) def. Sami Nestor/Summer Abdelrehim 6-3, 6-0; Rebecca Fisher/V. Torres (N) def. Ally Eichner/Bella Caruso, 6-0, 6-1; Ella Depase/Alyssa Dugas (N) def. Mis’ure Holmes/Addy Datzuk 6-0, 6-1
Records: Newington 12-2, Lewis Mills 0-11
Monday, May 9
BASEBALL
Hall 9, Avon 6
Canton 5, SMSA 3
Stafford 5, Granby 1
Somers 1, East Granby 0
Simsbury 8, Plainville 4
Lewis Mills 5, South Windsor 1
Wethersfield 11, Farmington 7
SOFTBALL
Avon 12, Platt 0
Canton 9, Wamogo/Litchfield 3
Simsbury 12, New Britain 6
Somers 14, East Granby 0
Stafford 14, Granby 8
BOYS TENNIS
Avon 7, Tolland 0
Windsor Locks 5, Canton/East Granby 1
Rocky Hill 6, Lewis Mills 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Windsor Locks 6, Canton 1
BOYS GOLF
Canton 175, SMSA/HMTCA 197
GIRLS GOLF
Simsbury 195, Avon 208
Lewis Mills 198, Suffield 264
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South Windsor 3, Farmington 0
Southington 3, Lewis Mills 0
BASEBALL
Canton 5, SMSA 3
At Canton
SMSA (7-8) 100 000 2 — 3-3-3
Canton (8-5) 220 010 x — 5-8-4
Mayer and unknown; Devin Brown, Tanner Quinn (7) and Noah Asmar; WP: Brown (4-1); LP: Mayer; 2B: Sammy Lincoln (C), Godbee (S) 2, 3B: Lincoln (C)
Hall 9, Avon 6
At Avon
Hall (8-6) 024 210 0 — 9-11-1
Avon (3-10) 000 240 0 — 6-7-1
Kocienda, Redden (5), Udell (6) and unknown; Harry Engle, Parker Jobe (4) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Kocienda; LP: Harry Engle (1-2); 2B: Emmett Borenstein (A), Jacob Wirth (A), Redden (H) 3, Brockway (H), 3B: Chelli (H), Albino (H)
SOFTBALL
Avon 12, Platt 0 (6)
At Avon
Platt (5-10) 000 000 — 0-1-2
Avon (8-3) 002 091 — 12-13-1
Hart, Gostkowski (2) and Cividaries; Jackie Pengel and Amanda Hasler; WP: Pengel (6-3); LP: Gostkowski; 2B: Jackie Pengel (A), Amanda Hasler (A), 3B: Elizabeth Jerger (A); HR: Jackie Pengel (A)
Canton 9, Wamogo/Litchfield 3
At Litchfield (Wamogo)
Canton (8-5) 112 140 0 — 9-9-4
Wamogo/Litch (3-7) 010 011 0 — 3-6-3
Lyla O’Connor and Joy Shand; D. Squires and Zontok; WP: O’Connor (2-0); LP: Squires; 2B: Erin Mackin (C); HR: Joy Shand (C)
BOYS TENNIS
Windsor Locks 5, Canton/East Granby 1
At Windsor Locks
Singles: Arvind Bhattacharya (EGHS/CHS) def. Leo Ye 6-1,6-1; Alex Bushnik (WL) def. Cooper Glasgow 6-1, 6-3; Andy Bushnik (WL) def. Chris Albert, 6-2, 7-5; Matt Dippipo (WL) def. Max Vaughn, 7-5, 6-1
Doubles: Roy DesRoche/Kush Paruodiya (WL) def. Mike Lemire/Tyler Marques, 6-0, 6-1; Tobonga Katuvela/Tyler Webb (WL) def. James Crocker/Preston Quinn, 6-3, 6-0
Records: Canton/East Granby 1-8, 1-7 NCCC: Windsor Locks 4-5
GIRLS GOLF
Lewis Mills 198, Suffield 264
At Harwinton
Suffield (264) Courtney 55, Sarah 75, Seneca 63, Ava 77, Avery 71
Lewis Mills (198) Sophia Gutwoski 50, Kiana Bolleyer 50, Dana Rubbo 48, Kaitlyn Bell 50, Emersyn Hertzler 51
Medalist: Kaitlyn Bell (LM) 48 at Fairview Farms
Records: Lewis Mills 4-4, Suffield 2-4
Upcoming games
Wednesday, May 11
BASEBALL
Avon at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Stafford, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Simsbury (2), 3:45 p.m.
Stafford at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Bolton, Windsor Locks at Canton, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at NW Catholic
Rockville vs. Canton/East Granby at East Granby
GIRLS TENNIS
NW Catholic at Avon
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
East Granby at Canton, 3 p.m. (Blue Fox)
GIRLS GOLF
Suffield at Canton, 3 p.m. (Blue Fox)
ULTIMATE
Avon at Granby, 3:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
BASEBALL
Canton at Valley Regional, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Conard at Avon
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at Granby
GIRLS LACROSSE
Granby at Avon, 4
St. Joseph at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Ellington at Avon
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Ellington
Bolton at Canton
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, May 13
BASEBALL
Canton at Somers, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Avon, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rockville/Coventry/Stafford at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Windsor, 7 p.m.
TRACK
Avon at Riverhawks Track Classic (Farmington), 5 p.m.
Canton at Running Rams Invitational at Old Saybrook, 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Southington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Southington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Bulkeley/HMTCA
BOYS GOLF
Granby at Canton, 3 p.m. (Blue Fox)
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
BASEBALL
Conard at Avon, 10 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Guilford at Avon, 11 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at East Catholic, 11 a.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
New York Red Bulls II at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
CREW
Avon at Stonington (Mystic Seaport), 8 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
