Weekly scoreboard: May 16-22, 2022

Monday, May 16

BASEBALL

Simsbury at Avon, 4:30 p.m.

Somers at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rocky Hill at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

East Windsor/SMSA at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Avon at East Catholic, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Windsor Locks, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at Conard, 3 p.m.

Canton at Bacon Academy, 3 p.m.

ULTIMATE

Avon at Coventry

Tuesday, May 17

BASEBALL

Canton at East Windsor, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Farmington at Avon

Canton, Granby at Ellington, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Canton at CT 2-man Tournament

GIRLS GOLF

Hall at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

BASEBALL

Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.

East Hampton at Canton, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Avon at New Britain, 7 p.m. (Martha Hart Park)

BOYS TENNIS

Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

Granby at Canton/East Granby, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.

Canton at Granby, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Farmington at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

SOFTBALL

Avon at Farmington, 6 p.m.

Plainville at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Canton at St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sheehan at Canton, 4 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Canton, Avon, Granby at Avon Invitational, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Canton/East Granby at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ellington at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Mercy at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.

ULTIMATE

Avon at Middletown, 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 20

BASEBALL

Avon at Bristol Central (Muzzy Field), 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Southington at Avon, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Farmington, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Farmington at Avon, 3:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

SOFTBALL

Avon at Windsor Locks, 11 a.m.

ULTIMATE

Avon at Connecticut Div. I state tournament at Hotchkiss

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Tulsa (Okla), 8:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Blasius Chevrolet-Waterbury at Canton, 4 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

