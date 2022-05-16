Weekly scoreboard: May 16-22, 2022

Monday, May 16
BASEBALL
Simsbury at Avon, 4:30 p.m.
Somers at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Rocky Hill at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
East Windsor/SMSA at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Avon at East Catholic, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Glastonbury at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Windsor Locks, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Conard, 3 p.m.
Canton at Bacon Academy, 3 p.m.
ULTIMATE
Avon at Coventry
Tuesday, May 17
BASEBALL
Canton at East Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at Granby, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Granby at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Farmington at Avon
Canton, Granby at Ellington, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Canton at CT 2-man Tournament
GIRLS GOLF
Hall at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
BASEBALL
Avon at Conard, 3:45 p.m.
East Hampton at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at New Britain, 7 p.m. (Martha Hart Park)
BOYS TENNIS
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Granby at Canton/East Granby, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Avon at Hall, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Granby, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Farmington at Avon (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
SOFTBALL
Avon at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Plainville at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Canton at St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Sheehan at Canton, 4 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton, Avon, Granby at Avon Invitational, 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Canton/East Granby at Ellington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ellington at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Mercy at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
ULTIMATE
Avon at Middletown, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, May 20
BASEBALL
Avon at Bristol Central (Muzzy Field), 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Southington at Avon, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Farmington, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Farmington, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Farmington at Avon, 3:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
SOFTBALL
Avon at Windsor Locks, 11 a.m.
ULTIMATE
Avon at Connecticut Div. I state tournament at Hotchkiss
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Tulsa (Okla), 8:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, May 22
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Blasius Chevrolet-Waterbury at Canton, 4 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Previous spring results
May 9-15, 2022
May 2-8, 2022
April 25-30, 2022
April 18-23, 2022
April 11-16, 2022
April 2-9, 2022
Previous results
Winter 2021-22