Weekly scoreboard: June 26-July 2, 2023

Friday, June 30

AMERICAN LEGION

Windsor Locks/Windsor 2, Simsbury 1

Torrington 8, Northeast 6

Ellington 2, Glastonbury 1

West Hartford 4, South Windsor 1

Bristol 2, East Hartford/Manchester 1

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 4, Binghamton 3

AMERICAN LEGION

Windsor Locls/Windsor 2, Simsbury 1

At Simsbury

WL/Windsor (6-6-1) 010 001 0 — 2-2-2

Simsbury (8-5) 010 000 0 — 1-0-3

Allen Hinckley and Xavier Angel; James Fagnant, Colby Wilheim (6) and Matthew Fagnant; WP: Hinckley; LP: James Fagnant (1-1)

Thursday, June 29

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Burlington 7, Canton 3

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Zone 6

Simsbury 6, Glastonbury 4 (8)

Northeast 7, East Hartford/Manchester 0

Enfield 3, Tri-County 2

South Windsor 9, Torrington 0

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6, Major Division

NWCT Steve Blass 3, Thomaston 1

East Granby/Granby 13, Avon 0

Torrington 2, Tri-Town 1

Simsbury 8, Burlington 4

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

State tournament, Ages 9-11, Section II

Farmington 21, Colchester 0

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 5, Binghamton 4

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Burlington 7, Canton 3

At Hartford (Dunkin’ Park)

Canton (3-10) 000 030 0 — 3-3-1

Burlington (9-4) 021 130 x — 7-6-3

Jim Spirito, James Michanczyk (3), Heath Cotton (5), Cam Gaudett (6) and Jeff Mulhall; Ryan Stackpole, Alex Hanson (4), Tyler Doyle (5), Colby Welch (5) and Chris Rossi; WP: Stackpole; LP: Jim Spirito (2-3); 2B: Jeff Mulhall (C), Ryan Lavelle (B) 2

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury 6, Glastonbury 4 (8)

At Glastonbury

Simsbury (8-4) 003 010 02 – 6-6-4

Glastonbury (2-11) 100 003 00 — 4-7-4

Evan Odegard, Lucas Gifford (7) and Matthew Dagnant; C. Hallisey, D. Connaughton (6) and Patenaude; WP: Gifford; LP: Connaughton; 2B: Jacob Goodwin (S); Hepp (G), Jean (G); 3B: Luke Guyer (S)

Wednesday, June 28

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury at Glastonbury, ppd. to June 29

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Simsbury 6, Western Massachusetts 5 (8)

Western Massachusetts 1, Simsbury 0

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Tri-Town 16, Canton 3

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 8, ages 8-10 baseball

East Granby/Granby 17, Thomaston 6

Avon 9, Burlington 2

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

District 6 Major Division final

Game 2: Avon 9, East Granby/Granby 5, Avon wins series, 2-0

State tournament, Ages 9-11, Section II

Berlin 16, Simsbury 1

PRO BASEBALL

Binghamton 3, Hartford 0

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Avon 9, East Granby/Granby 5

At Simsbury

East Granby/Granby (0-2) 103 001 — 5-8-2

Avon (2-0) 211 14x — 9-2-0

Ashley Tetreault and Caitlin Van Neil; Brianna Connellan, Lena Storz (3) and Meredith Parker; WP: Connellan (2-0); LP: Tetreault (0-1); 2B: Tetreault (EG), Van Neal (EG), Addy Perkins (EG), Fallyn Banks (A)

Tuesday, June 27

AMERICAN LEGION

Simsbury 8, West Hartford 1

South Windsor 11, Windsor Locks/Windsor 1

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

District 6 Major Division final

Game 1: Avon 3, East Granby/Granby 2 (7), Avon leads series 1-0

PRO BASKETBALL

New York 89, Connecticut 81

PRO BASKETBALL

New York 89, Connecticut 81

At Uncasville, Conn.

New York (89) Laney 5-12 3-4 16, Stewart 11-17 0-0 24 Jones 6-9 1-1 14, Ionescu 2-10 2-2 6, Vandersloot 6-13 3-3 17, Thornton 2-3 3-4 7, Sabally 1-2 0-0 2, Johannes 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-70 12-14 89

Connecticut (81) Allen 0-5 2-2 2, Bonner 3-12 4-4 12, Thomas 5-17 1-1 11, Hayes 3-9 0-0 6, Hiedeman 3-8 0-0 6, Harris 3-11 0-0 7, Carrington 8-11 4-4 23, Nelson-Ododa 6-6 2-3 14. Totals 31-79 13-14 81

New York (10-3) 28 19 23 19 – 89

Connecticut (12-4) 29 14 22 16 — 81

Three-point shots: New York 9-20 (Laney 3-6, Stewart 2-2, Jones 1-2, Ionescu 0-3, Vandersloot 3-3, Thornton 1-3, Johannes 1-3; Connecticut 6-19 (Allen 0-3, Bonner 2-6, Hayes 0-3, Hiedeman 0-1, Harris 1-3, Carrington 3-3); Attendance: 7344

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Avon 3, East Granby/Granby 2 (7)

At Granby

East Granby/Granby (0-1) 000 200 0 — 2-7-1

Avon (1-0) 100 100 1 — 3-7-1

Ashley Tetreault, Addy Perkins (7) and Caitlin Van Neal; Lena Storz, Brianna Connellan (6) and Meredith Parker; WP: Connellan (1-0); LP: Perkins (0-1); 2B: Anna Kelly (A), Caitlin Van Neal (EG), Avery Bednarz (EG), Ashley Tetreault (EG); 3B: Jackie Funderberk (A); Addy Perkins (EG)

Monday, June 26

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6, Major Division

Torrington 7, Thomaston 6

Burlington 5, Avon 1

Simsbury 14, Tri-Town 4

East Granby/Granby vs. NWCT Steve Blass at Terryville

Upcoming events

Saturday, July 1

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6, Major Division

Torrington at Burlington, 1:30 p.m.

East Granby/Granby vs. Thomaston at Terryville, 4:30 p.m.

Avon at Simsbury, 6:15 p.m.

NWCT Steve Blass vs. Tri-Town at Terryville, 7 p.m.

District 6, boys 8-10 baseball

Thomaston at Burlington, 11 a.m.

Avon at Simsbury, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION

Zone 3

Ellington at Tri-County

Northeast at Middletown

Enfield at West Hartford

RCP at Torrington

Windsor Locks/Windsor at East Hartford/Manchester

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Louden, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

