Weekly scoreboard: May 23-30, 2022

Monday, May 23
BASEBALL
Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Holy Cross at Avon, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Canton, 3:45 p,m.
TRACK and FIELD
Avon, Farmington at CCC West championship meet at Hall
BOYS TENNIS
Rocky Hill at Avon
NW Catholic at Canton/East Granby
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at East Hartford
Canton, Wethersfield at Newington
ULTIMATE
Coventry at Avon, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
BASEBALL
Avon at Granby, 4 p.m.
Canton at NW Catholic
SOFTBALL
Wamogo/Litchfield at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at South Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Windsor, 7 p.m.
NCCC Tournament semifinal: Canton at Granby, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championship meet at Somers, 2 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rocky Hill at Avon
BOYS GOLF
Canton at Granby
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at NW Catholic
Cheshire at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
BASEBALL
Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at Bristol Eastern, noon
Canton/East Granby, Granby at NCCC Tournament at Suffield High, 9 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Glastonbury at Avon, 5:30 p.m.
Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC Tournament at Suffield Academy, 9 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
SOFTBALL
Plainville at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
NCCC Tournament final: Ellington/Somers winner at Canton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
NCCC Tournament final: Canton/Granby winner vs. Ellington at Canton, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Paul at Canton, 3 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Wolcott, 6:30 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, May 29
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
PRO BASKETBALL
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Phoenix at Hartford, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
At Rentschler Field, East Hartford
NCAA Div. I men’s semifinal: Princeton vs. Maryland/Virginia winner
NCAA Div. I men’s semifinal: Rutgers vs. Cornell/Delaware winner
Sunday, May 29
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
At Rentschler Field, East Hartford
NCAA Div. III men’s championship: York, Pa./Union, N.Y. winner vs. RIT/Tufts winner, 1 p.m.
NCAA Div. II men’s championship: Mercy/LeMoyne winner vs. Tampa/Limestone winner, 4 p.m.
Monday, May 30
COLLEGE LACROSSE
At Rentschler Field, East Hartford
NCAA Div. I men’s championship game, 1 p.m.
