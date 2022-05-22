Weekly scoreboard: May 23-30, 2022

Monday, May 23

BASEBALL

Farmington at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

RHAM at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Holy Cross at Avon, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Canton, 3:45 p,m.

TRACK and FIELD

Avon, Farmington at CCC West championship meet at Hall

BOYS TENNIS

Rocky Hill at Avon

NW Catholic at Canton/East Granby

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at East Hartford

Canton, Wethersfield at Newington

ULTIMATE

Coventry at Avon, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

BASEBALL

Avon at Granby, 4 p.m.

Canton at NW Catholic

SOFTBALL

Wamogo/Litchfield at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at South Windsor, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Avon at Windsor, 7 p.m.

NCCC Tournament semifinal: Canton at Granby, 3:45 p.m.

TRACK and FIELD

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC championship meet at Somers, 2 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Rocky Hill at Avon

BOYS GOLF

Canton at Granby

GIRLS GOLF

Avon at NW Catholic

Cheshire at Canton (Blue Fox), 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

BASEBALL

Simsbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canton at Lewis Mills, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Avon at Bristol Eastern, noon

Canton/East Granby, Granby at NCCC Tournament at Suffield High, 9 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Glastonbury at Avon, 5:30 p.m.

Canton, Granby, East Granby at NCCC Tournament at Suffield Academy, 9 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

SOFTBALL

Plainville at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament final: Ellington/Somers winner at Canton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

NCCC Tournament final: Canton/Granby winner vs. Ellington at Canton, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

St. Paul at Canton, 3 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Wolcott, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, May 29

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

PRO BASKETBALL

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Phoenix at Hartford, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

At Rentschler Field, East Hartford

NCAA Div. I men’s semifinal: Princeton vs. Maryland/Virginia winner

NCAA Div. I men’s semifinal: Rutgers vs. Cornell/Delaware winner

Sunday, May 29

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

At Rentschler Field, East Hartford

NCAA Div. III men’s championship: York, Pa./Union, N.Y. winner vs. RIT/Tufts winner, 1 p.m.

NCAA Div. II men’s championship: Mercy/LeMoyne winner vs. Tampa/Limestone winner, 4 p.m.

Monday, May 30

COLLEGE LACROSSE

At Rentschler Field, East Hartford

NCAA Div. I men’s championship game, 1 p.m.

Previous spring results

May 16-22, 2022

May 9-15, 2022

May 2-8, 2022

April 25-30, 2022

April 18-23, 2022

April 11-16, 2022

April 2-9, 2022

Previous results

Winter 2021-22