Weekly scoreboard: July 3-9, 2023

Monday, July 3
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6, ages 8-10
Game 1: East Granby/Granby vs. Simsbury at Granby, 5:45 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, ages 8-10
East Granby/Granby at Burlington, 5:45 p.m.
Thomaston at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
District 6, ages 9-11
Game 1: East Granby/Granby vs. Simsbury at Terryville, 8:15 p.m.
Game 2: Canton vs. Avon at Terryville, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Louden, 7 p.m
Tuesday, July 4
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, 9-11 tournament
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at Simsbury, noon
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at Simsbury, 10 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury at Northeast (Cross Farms Park, Tolland), 5:45 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)
Game 1: Tri-Town at Simsbury, 8:15 p.m.
Game 2: NW CT Steve Blass vs. East Granby/Granby at Terryville, 8:15 p.m.
District 6, 9-11 baseball tournament
Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3 at Terryville, 6 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6, 8-10 tournament
Game 2: Avon vs. East Granby/Granby or Simsbury winner at Granby, 5:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Simsbury at Waterbury (2), 5:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, July 6
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Ellington at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2
District 6, 9-11 tournament
Final: Winner game 3 vs, winner game 5 at Simsbury, 8 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6, 8-10 tournament
Loser game 2 vs. loser game 1
PRO BASKETBALL
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, July 7
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Bridgeport at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6, 8-10 tournament
Final: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3 at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
Final: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3 at Simsbury, 8:15 p.m., if necessary
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, 9-11 tournament
Final: Winner game 3 vs, winner game 5 at Simsbury, 8 p.m., if necessary
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury vs. Stamford at Montowese Park (North Haven), noon
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)
Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3 at Terryville, 7 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
San Diego at Hartford, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury vs. Norwalk at Montowese Park (North Haven), noon
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)
Final: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 7 p.m. at Terryville
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Wallingford at Simsbury, 5 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Washington at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
