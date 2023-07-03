Weekly scoreboard: July 3-9, 2023

Monday, July 3

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

District 6, ages 8-10

Game 1: East Granby/Granby vs. Simsbury at Granby, 5:45 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6, ages 8-10

East Granby/Granby at Burlington, 5:45 p.m.

Thomaston at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

District 6, ages 9-11

Game 1: East Granby/Granby vs. Simsbury at Terryville, 8:15 p.m.

Game 2: Canton vs. Avon at Terryville, 6 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Louden, 7 p.m

Tuesday, July 4

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6, 9-11 tournament

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at Simsbury, noon

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at Simsbury, 10 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury at Northeast (Cross Farms Park, Tolland), 5:45 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)

Game 1: Tri-Town at Simsbury, 8:15 p.m.

Game 2: NW CT Steve Blass vs. East Granby/Granby at Terryville, 8:15 p.m.

District 6, 9-11 baseball tournament

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3 at Terryville, 6 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

District 6, 8-10 tournament

Game 2: Avon vs. East Granby/Granby or Simsbury winner at Granby, 5:45 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Simsbury at Waterbury (2), 5:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Ellington at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

District 6, 9-11 tournament

Final: Winner game 3 vs, winner game 5 at Simsbury, 8 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

District 6, 8-10 tournament

Loser game 2 vs. loser game 1

PRO BASKETBALL

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, July 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Bridgeport at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

District 6, 8-10 tournament

Final: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3 at Simsbury, 6 p.m.

Final: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3 at Simsbury, 8:15 p.m., if necessary

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6, 9-11 tournament

Final: Winner game 3 vs, winner game 5 at Simsbury, 8 p.m., if necessary

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury vs. Stamford at Montowese Park (North Haven), noon

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3 at Terryville, 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

San Diego at Hartford, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury vs. Norwalk at Montowese Park (North Haven), noon

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)

Final: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 7 p.m. at Terryville

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Wallingford at Simsbury, 5 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Washington at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

