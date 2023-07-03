Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: July 3-9, 2023

Monday, July 3
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6, ages 8-10
Game 1: East Granby/Granby vs. Simsbury at Granby, 5:45 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, ages 8-10
East Granby/Granby at Burlington, 5:45 p.m.
Thomaston at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
District 6, ages 9-11
Game 1: East Granby/Granby vs. Simsbury at Terryville, 8:15 p.m.
Game 2: Canton vs. Avon at Terryville, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Louden, 7 p.m

Tuesday, July 4
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, 9-11 tournament
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at Simsbury, noon
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at Simsbury, 10 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury at Northeast (Cross Farms Park, Tolland), 5:45 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)
Game 1: Tri-Town at Simsbury, 8:15 p.m.
Game 2: NW CT Steve Blass vs. East Granby/Granby at Terryville, 8:15 p.m.
District 6, 9-11 baseball tournament
Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3 at Terryville, 6 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6, 8-10 tournament
Game 2: Avon vs. East Granby/Granby or Simsbury winner at Granby, 5:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Simsbury at Waterbury (2), 5:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, July 6
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Ellington at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2
District 6, 9-11 tournament
Final: Winner game 3 vs, winner game 5 at Simsbury, 8 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6, 8-10 tournament
Loser game 2 vs. loser game 1
PRO BASKETBALL
Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, July 7
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Bridgeport at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
District 6, 8-10 tournament
Final: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3 at Simsbury, 6 p.m.
Final: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3 at Simsbury, 8:15 p.m., if necessary
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, 9-11 tournament
Final: Winner game 3 vs, winner game 5 at Simsbury, 8 p.m., if necessary
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 8
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury vs. Stamford at Montowese Park (North Haven), noon
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)
Game 5: Winner game 4 vs.  loser game 3 at Terryville, 7 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
San Diego at Hartford, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, July 9
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury vs. Norwalk at Montowese Park (North Haven), noon
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 6, Major Division (ages 10-12)
Final: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 7 p.m. at Terryville
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CCBL: Wallingford  at Simsbury, 5 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Washington at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

