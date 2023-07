Weekly scoreboard: July 10-23, 2023

Monday, July 10

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Major Division (ages 10-12)

Section II championship: Wallingford 13, Avon 0 (5)

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Wallingford 13, Avon 0

At Shelton

Wallingford (5-0) 240 34 — 13-17-0

Avon (3-2) 000 00 — 0-2-2

Chloe Carling and Mary Jane Prentice; Lena Storz and Meredith Parker; WP: Carling; LP: Storz (3-2); 2B: Payton Hansen (W), Camryn Krystofolski (W), Lauren Tansley (W), Logan Stabaugh (W)

Upcoming events

Tuesday, July 11

AMERICAN LEGION

Bristol at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Valley Ducks at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Simsbury at Southington, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

AMERICAN LEGION

Simsbury at Middletown, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Manchester at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Chicago, noon

Thursday, July 13

AMERICAN LEGION

Simsbury at South Windsor, 6:30 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

U11 state tournament

Section II: Simsbury vs. D3/D5 winner, 5:45 p.m. at Southington

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Bethlehem at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, July 14

AMERICAN LEGION

Tri-County at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m. (end regular season)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

U11 state tournament

Section II: Simsbury vs. D3/D5 loser, 5:45 p.m. at Southington

COLLEGE BASEBALL

CCBL: Simsbury at Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m. (end regular season)

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

U11 state tournament

Section II final: Top two teams, 5:45 p.m. at Southington

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Brass City at Canton, 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Monday, July 17

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

U10 state tournament

Section II: Simsbury vs. D3/D5 winner, 5:45 p.m. at Southington

Tuesday, July 18

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Major Division state tournament

Section II: Simsbury vs. winner of D3/D5 game, 7 p.m. at Terryville

U10 state tournament

Section II: Simsbury vs. D3/D5 loser, 5:45 p.m. at Southington

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Major Division state tournament

Section II: Simsbury vs. loser of D3/D5 game, 7 p.m. at Terryville

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Connecticut Gamecocks at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Major Division state tournament

Section II final: Top two teams, 7 p.m. at Terryville

U10 state tournament

Section II final: Top two teams, 5:45 p.m. at Southington

PRO BASKETBALL

Atlanta at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, July 21

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Burlington at Canton, 1 p.m. (end regular season)

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

PRO BASEBALL

Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

