Weekly scoreboard: July 24-August 6, 2023

Tuesday, August 1
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 79, Minnesota 69
PRO BASEBALL
Reading 9, Hartford 4
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 79, Minnesota 69
At Uncasville, Conn.
Minnesota (69) Juhasz 2-6 0-0 4, Miller 4-14 4-4 13, Milic 3-4 1-3 7, McBride 4-11 5-6 15, Allen 7-9 1-1 16, Shepard 2=5 2-4 6, Carleton 0-4 0-0 0, Engstler 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-2 3-4 6, Powers 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 23-59 18-24 69
Connecticut (79) Bonner 7-19 0-0 15, Thomas 9-17 3-4 21, Hayes 7-9 0-1 16, Allen 2-5 0-0 4, Hiedeman 1-4 0-0 2, Nelson-Ododa 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 8-12 0-1 17, Carrington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-71 3-6 79
Minnesota (13-14) 16 14 22 17 — 69
Connecticut (19-7) 14 23 23 19 — 79
Three-point shots: Connecticut 4-20 (Bonner 1-9, Hayes 2-4, Allen 0-1, Hiedeman 0-2, Harris 1-3, Carrington 0-1); Minnesota 5-18 (Juhasz 0-1, Miller 1-2, McBride 2-8, Allen 1-1, Engstler 0-1, Mitchell 1-1, Powers 0-1)
Monday, July 31
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
First round, best of 3
Burlington 8, Amenia, N.Y., 5, Burlington wins series 2-0
Sunday, July 30
PRO BASKETBALL
Minnesota 87, Connecticut 83
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 5, New Hampshire 2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League finals
Wallingford 6, West Haven 4
Championship: West Haven 15, Wallingford 7
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
First round
Tri-Town 9, Connecticut Gamecocks 2, Tri-Town wins series, 2-0
Bethlehem 5, Winsted 2, Bethlehem wins series, 2-0
Burlington 8, Amenia NY 4, Burlington leads series, 1-0
Valley Ducks 15, Brass City 9, Valley wins series, 2-0
PRO BASKETBALL
Minnesota 87, Connecticut 83
At Uncasville, Conn.
Minnesota (87) Miller 2-7 3-3 7, Milic 3-7 0-0 6, Juhasz 5-10 0-1 11, McBride 7-19 1-2 19, Allen 6-8 4-6 16, Carleton 0-1 0-0 0, Shepard 5-7 2-3 12, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Powers 6-8 1-1 14. Totals 35-61 11-16 87
Connecticut (83) Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Bonner 10-22 9-9 31, Thomas 6-16 5-6 17, Hayes 1-4 1-2 3, Hiedeman 3-8 2-2 9, Carrington 4-12 3-4 11, Nelson-Ododa 1-2 4-4 6, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 24-27 83
Minnesota (13-13) 23 25 20 19 — 87
Connecticut (18-7) 21 23 18 21 — 83
Three-point goals: Minnesota 6-19 (Miller 0-3, Milic 0-1, Juhasz 1-3, McBride -7, Allen 0-2, Carleton 0-1, Shepard 0-1, Powers 1-1); Connecticut 3-17 (Allen 0-2, Bonner 2-8, Hayes 0-1, Hiedeman 1-4, Carrington 0-2). Att. 8275
Saturday, July 29
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
First round
Tri-Town 9, Connecticut 2, Tri-Town leads series, 1-0
Bethlehem 4, Winsted 2, Bethlehem leads series, 1-0
Amenia NY at Burlington, ppd., rain
Valley Ducks 5, Brass City 0, Valley leads series 1-0
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at New Hampshire, rained out
PRO SOCCER
San Antonio 5, Hartford 2
Friday, July 28
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 13, New Hampshire 8
Thursday, July 27
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5
Wednesday, July 26
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Playoffs: Connecticut Gamecocks 7, Canton 2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CT Collegiate Baseball League Tournament: Bridgeport 2, Simsbury 0
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 9, New Hampshire 8
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Connecticut 7, Canton 2
At Waterbury
Canton (5-16) 010 010 0 — 2-4-3
Connecticut (7-14) 300 112 x — 7-9-2
Jim Spirito, James Michanczyk (6) and Matt Rose; Christian Peterson, Kyle Simpson (5) and Hunter Simpson, A.J. Lorenzetti (6); WP: Peterson; LP: Spirito (3-6); 2B: Tyler Fernandes (CT), Pat Smith (CT) 2, Nick Michanczyk (Canton)
Tuesday, July 25
TRI-STATE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Playoffs: Canton at Connecticut Gamecocks, ppd., TBA, rain
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CT Collegiate Baseball League Tournament: Simsbury at Bridgeport, ppd. to Wednesday
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 88, Dallas 83
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire 11, Hartford 8
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 88, Dallas 83
At Dallas
Connecticut (88) Bonner 9-20 11-11 32, Thomas 3-9 2-5 8, Hayes 8-15 10-10 28, Allen 3-7 0-0 7, Hiedeman 4-9 0-0 9, Nelson-Ododa 2-2 0-0 4, Harris 0-3 0-1 0. Carrington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 23-26 88
Dallas (83) Howard 4-11 1-2 9, Sabally 6-15 3-5 16, McCowan 8-15 5-8 21, Ogunbowe 9-19 3-3 25, Dangerfield 1-6 0-0 3, Kuier 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Sims 1-1 0-0 2, Burton 2-5 2-2 7, Totals 31-76 14-20 83
Connecticut (18-6) 27 13 23 25 — 88
Dallas (13-10) 24 18 22 19 — 83
Three-point shots: Connecticut 7-24 (Bonner 3-10, Hayes 2-6, Allen 1-3, Hiedeman 1-3, Harris 0-1, Carrington 0-1) Dallas 7-21 (Sabally 1-5, Ogunbowe 4-9, Dangerfield 1-4, Burton 1-3)
Monday, July 24
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
U11 state tournament
Final: South Windsor 12, Simsbury 2 (4)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
U11 tournament championship
South Windsor 12, Simsbury 2 (4)
At Stamford
Simsbury (11-3) 100 1 — 2-8-4
South Windsor (10-0) 127 2 — 12-12-2
Luke Lefebvre, Ben Vincent (3) and Mason Dalene; Jacob Zande and unknown; WP: Zande; LP: Lefebvre; 2B: Jayden Matos (SW), Jackson Kosky (Sims), Luke Hansen (Sims)
Upcoming games
Wednesday, August 2
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 3
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 4
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 5
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Sunday, August 6
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 1 p.m.
