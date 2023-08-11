Weekly scoreboard, August 7-27, 2023

Thursday, August 10
PRO BASKETBALL
Phoenix 90, Connecticut 84
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 7, Portland 4
PRO BASKETBALL
At Phoenix
Connecticut (84) Allen 9-12 3-5 24, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 8-19 4-5 20, Hayes 5-9 3-6 15 Hiedeman 0-8 1-2 1, Nelson-Ododa 1-4 1-2 3, Harris 2-6 3-3 7, Carrington 2-6 2-2 8, Hatar 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 30-71 17-25 84
Phoenix (90) Cunningham 3-6 0-0 9, Turner 3-4 0-0 6, Griner9-18 3-3 21, Taurasi 5-10 2-3 16, Jefferson 6-9 4-4 17, Sutton 1-2 0-0 2, Onyenwere 1-2 0-3 5, Gustafson 2-3 5-5 10, Henderson 1-2 2-2 4, Sissko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 19-21 90
Connecticut (21-8) 24 24 12 24 — 84
Phoenix (9-20) 45 7 17 20 — 90
Three-point goals: Connecticut 7-13 (Allen 3-4, Hayes 2-3, Hiedeman 0-3, Harris 0-1, Carrington 2-2), Phoenix 9-18 (Cunningham 3-5, Taurasi 4-9, Jefferson 1-3, Gustafson 1-1)
Wednesday, August 9
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 5, Portland 3 (10)
Tuesday, August 8
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut 81, Seattle 69
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford 8, Portland 1 (10)
At Seattle
Connecticut (81) Allen 5-7 1-2 13, Bonner 8-15, 1-1 21, Thomas 6-14 4-4 16, Hayes 307 3-3 10, Hiedeman 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 2-9 0-0 4, Carrington 4-11 11-1 9, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 0-0 4, Hatar 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 10-11 81
Seattle (69) Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Magbegor 4-8 1-1 10, Mendjuadeau 4-6 0-1 8, Loyd 5-18 1-1 11, Whitcomb 4-10 1-2 11, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Nurse 0-6 0-0 0, Horston 3-6 204 9, Holmes 2-4 0-0 4, Melbourne 3-3 0-0 6, Turner 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 29-70 6-10 69
Connecticut (21-7) 21 29 18 13 — 81
Seattle (7-21) 20 14 16 19 — 69
Three-point goals: Connecticut 7-15 (Bonner 4-6, Allen 2-3, Hayes 1-3, Hiedeman 0-1, Harris 0-1, Carrington 0-1); Seattle 5-24 (Whitcomb 2-8, Williams 1-1, Magbegor 1-2, Horston 1-2, Nurse 0-1, Holesm 0-2, Loyd 0-8)
Upcoming events
Friday, August 11
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
League finals (best of 3)
Game 1: Bethlehem vs. Tri-Town at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
League finals (best of 3)
Game 2: Bethlehem vs. Tri-Town at Municipal Stadum, Waterbury, 2 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
RUNNING
Ray Zacchara Memorial Road Race at Fisher Meadows, Avon, 9 a.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
League finals (best of 3)
Game 3: Bethlehem vs. Tri-Town at Municipal Stadum, Waterbury, noon (if necessary)
Tuesday, August 15
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Wednesday, August 16
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday, August 17
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Friday, August 18
MEN’S BASEBALL
Connecticut Cup tournament
Game 1: Tri-State League vs. Connecticut Twilight League, 7 p.m., Fuessenich Park (Torrington)
Game 2: West Haven Twilight League vs. Greater Hartford Twilight League, 6:30 p.m., Ceppa Field (Meriden)
PRO BASKETBALL
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday, August 19
MEN’S BASEBALL
Connecticut Cup tournament at Fuessenich Park, Torrington (10, 12:15, 2:30 p.m.)
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Miami at Hartford 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 20
MEN’S BASEBALL
Connecticut Cup tournament
Championship game:Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m. at Muzzy Field, Bristol
Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 1 p.m., if necessary
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Tuesday, August 22
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset
Wednesday, August 23
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset
Thursday, August 24
BOYS GOLF
Avon at Hall (Rockledge), 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset
Friday, August 25
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset
Saturday, August 26
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset
Sunday, August 27
RUNNING
Lobster Loop Road Race, Canton Green, 8:30 a.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Somerset
