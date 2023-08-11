Weekly scoreboard, August 7-27, 2023

Thursday, August 10

PRO BASKETBALL

Phoenix 90, Connecticut 84

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 7, Portland 4

PRO BASKETBALL

At Phoenix

Connecticut (84) Allen 9-12 3-5 24, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 8-19 4-5 20, Hayes 5-9 3-6 15 Hiedeman 0-8 1-2 1, Nelson-Ododa 1-4 1-2 3, Harris 2-6 3-3 7, Carrington 2-6 2-2 8, Hatar 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 30-71 17-25 84

Phoenix (90) Cunningham 3-6 0-0 9, Turner 3-4 0-0 6, Griner9-18 3-3 21, Taurasi 5-10 2-3 16, Jefferson 6-9 4-4 17, Sutton 1-2 0-0 2, Onyenwere 1-2 0-3 5, Gustafson 2-3 5-5 10, Henderson 1-2 2-2 4, Sissko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 19-21 90

Connecticut (21-8) 24 24 12 24 — 84

Phoenix (9-20) 45 7 17 20 — 90

Three-point goals: Connecticut 7-13 (Allen 3-4, Hayes 2-3, Hiedeman 0-3, Harris 0-1, Carrington 2-2), Phoenix 9-18 (Cunningham 3-5, Taurasi 4-9, Jefferson 1-3, Gustafson 1-1)

Wednesday, August 9

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 5, Portland 3 (10)

Tuesday, August 8

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut 81, Seattle 69

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford 8, Portland 1 (10)

At Seattle

Connecticut (81) Allen 5-7 1-2 13, Bonner 8-15, 1-1 21, Thomas 6-14 4-4 16, Hayes 307 3-3 10, Hiedeman 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 2-9 0-0 4, Carrington 4-11 11-1 9, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 0-0 4, Hatar 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 10-11 81

Seattle (69) Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Magbegor 4-8 1-1 10, Mendjuadeau 4-6 0-1 8, Loyd 5-18 1-1 11, Whitcomb 4-10 1-2 11, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Nurse 0-6 0-0 0, Horston 3-6 204 9, Holmes 2-4 0-0 4, Melbourne 3-3 0-0 6, Turner 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 29-70 6-10 69

Connecticut (21-7) 21 29 18 13 — 81

Seattle (7-21) 20 14 16 19 — 69

Three-point goals: Connecticut 7-15 (Bonner 4-6, Allen 2-3, Hayes 1-3, Hiedeman 0-1, Harris 0-1, Carrington 0-1); Seattle 5-24 (Whitcomb 2-8, Williams 1-1, Magbegor 1-2, Horston 1-2, Nurse 0-1, Holesm 0-2, Loyd 0-8)

Upcoming events

Friday, August 11

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

League finals (best of 3)

Game 1: Bethlehem vs. Tri-Town at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

League finals (best of 3)

Game 2: Bethlehem vs. Tri-Town at Municipal Stadum, Waterbury, 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

RUNNING

Ray Zacchara Memorial Road Race at Fisher Meadows, Avon, 9 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

League finals (best of 3)

Game 3: Bethlehem vs. Tri-Town at Municipal Stadum, Waterbury, noon (if necessary)

Tuesday, August 15

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, August 17

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, August 18

MEN’S BASEBALL

Connecticut Cup tournament

Game 1: Tri-State League vs. Connecticut Twilight League, 7 p.m., Fuessenich Park (Torrington)

Game 2: West Haven Twilight League vs. Greater Hartford Twilight League, 6:30 p.m., Ceppa Field (Meriden)

PRO BASKETBALL

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

MEN’S BASEBALL

Connecticut Cup tournament at Fuessenich Park, Torrington (10, 12:15, 2:30 p.m.)

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Miami at Hartford 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

MEN’S BASEBALL

Connecticut Cup tournament

Championship game:Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m. at Muzzy Field, Bristol

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 1 p.m., if necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset

Wednesday, August 23

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset

Thursday, August 24

BOYS GOLF

Avon at Hall (Rockledge), 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset

Friday, August 25

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset

Saturday, August 26

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset

Sunday, August 27

RUNNING

Lobster Loop Road Race, Canton Green, 8:30 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Somerset